Kristin Cavallari Is 'Bummin' Around' in a Bikini on the Beach in Tulum

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying the sand and sun south of the border.

The mother of three — she shares Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2, with husband Jay Cutler — is currently on a girls-only vacation in Tulum, Mexico, where she’s traded her office wardrobe for cute summer attire.

On Tuesday, Cavallari, 31, said on Instagram that she is “out of the office” and posted a photo of herself sitting on a swing while sporting a white bikini top and jean shorts.

“Girls only,” she captioned a second photo of herself and two friends sitting on the swings.

In a third photo shared Wednesday, Cavallari shared a snap of herself sitting on the sandy beach and wearing a white bikini while holding a drink in hand.

“Bummin’ around,” she captioned the image.

She was also photographed Thursday on the beach wearing a black-and-white striped string bikini, which she accessorized with a dainty choker necklace and sunglasses.

BACKGRID

This summer, the Hills and Laguna Beach alum will return to reality television with a brand new docu-series, Very Cavallari, premiering on E!

“I think Very Cavallari is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin,” Cavallari told PEOPLE at NBC’s Summer Press Day at Universal Studios. “It’s every area of my life. So it’s me as a wife, it’s me as a best friend, and it’s me as a boss, as a business woman. So the ‘bitch’ persona — I think I’ve been able to kind of channel into being the boss and owning my own company, and then you get to just see who I am with the people that I love the most.”

“I’m really excited for people to finally see me after so many years of being in reality TV,” she added. “This is the first time that I can really get behind it saying, ‘This is 100 percent me.’ ”

Since Cavallari wrapped The Hills in 2010, she’s tied the knot with NFL alum Jay Cutler and welcomed three children. She also built her own business, launching a lifestyle product line called Uncommon James — and moved across the country from California to Chicago to Nashville.

“It’s been almost eight years since we wrapped The Hills, so it’s been a decent amount of time where I was ready to have cameras back,” she explained. “I just feel like so much has happened in those eight years. And with Jay being done with football, I’m finally able to do a show. Our lives for the past seven years have really revolved around Jay’s schedule.”

“So I just feel like everything has lined up for me to be able to do this and I’m excited to let the world back in,” she added. “This time around I have an executive producer credit, so I sort of have this security blanket where I know at the end of the day if I really wanted to get something taken out, I know that I could. And so that was a very, very freeing feeling to have coming from Laguna Beach and The Hills, where I really had no control and no say over anything.”