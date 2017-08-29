Despite being just barely the end of summer, much like the scourge that is pumpkin spice season, somehow the preparations for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show are already upon us. First, there were the castings in which one after another aspiring Angel entered VS HQ in the hopes of a chance to strut her stuff in the brand’s lingerie come November. And now, the first of many fittings has just begun to transpire with some of the biggest faces on the catwalk like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Martha Hunt and Elsa Hosk all getting measured to make sure those wings and barely-there fashions fit just right. And amongst them was Victoria’s Secret favorite Stella Maxwell who met up with her girlfriend Kristen Stewart afterwards for a stroll around N.Y.C.

After what was surely a busy morning of trying on various bras and those over-the-top, ornate wings that can weigh up to sixty pounds, Stella decided to take things easy, swapping out the studded Maison Martin Margiela boots she wore to the fittings for a pair of black, metal-accented loafers. The model met up with her girlfriend Kristen Stewart to take a walk with her and her dog. While Maxwell was dressed all in black, Kristen opted for an all-white look wearing a cropped t-shirt, low-slung, baggy jeans and Adidas sneakers, keeping her short, frosted hair out of her face with the help of a blue bandana.

Stella, on the other hand, fresh off her Victoria’s Secret fitting, was wearing the same outfit from earlier, save for those aforementioned booties — a pair of tiny black denim cutoffs, a white cropped tee and a black leather motorcycle jacket with her long, blonde hair worn down and effortlessly tousled. The model was also spotted leaving the lingerie brand’s building breaking what must surely be the cardinal rule of Angel-dom, dragging her new white, feathered training wings across the New York City sidewalks. Clearly, to score a coveted spot on the Victoria’s Secret runway you need to not only possess an enviable set of abs and a statuesque frame, but also a really nonchalant attitude towards dirt and grime.

