Kristen Stewart Hits the Cannes Red Carpet in Appropriately Edgy Look

Kristen Stewart is never boring on red carpets.

On Saturday, the actress stepped out for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her directorial debut, Come Swim, wearing a getup as unique as she is. Stewart chose a long, gray-patterned skirt with suspenders and a peach bandeaux on top. The actress paired her look with a striking smokey eye that contrasted against her bleach blonde shaved head.

Stewart topped off the look with strappy black heels — and the actress had a lot to say about the required footwear in an interview shortly before hitting the carpet. Stewart spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Cannes’ famously strict red carpet requirements.

“There’s a distinct dress code, right?” Stewart, 27, said. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either. Which is nice because even four years ago, that wasn’t a question.”

The actress is still turning heads with her dyed buzzcut. She explained on the TODAY show that the dramatic makeover is for a new movie.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that’s on the bottom of the ocean floor,” she said. “So for me, it’s practical. I’m not going to be able to have touch ups when I have a helmet on. I must have my head!”

Stewart is screening her directorial debut at the festival after premiering it at Sundance earlier this year. Come Swim is a short film about love and relationships.