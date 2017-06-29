Kristen Stewart Is Bringing Back This Classic Millennial Boy Band Hairstyle

Kristen Stewart has proven time and again that when it comes to her beauty and fashion choices there’s nothing she won’t try. The actress regularly takes major fashion risks on the red carpet like pairing a ripped up white t-shirt with Chanel couture or surprising everyone with an avant-garde pantsuit. But she’s plenty daring when it comes to her hair and makeup as well, as evidenced by her most recent hair transformation, opting for a platinum blonde buzz cut which has recently morphed into the preferred follicular style of all your favorite millennial boy bands.

In March, the 26-year-old star debuted a radically new do at the L.A. premiere of Personal Shopper. She explained the bold beauty choice on the Today Show, saying, “I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that’s on the bottom of the ocean floor. So for me, it’s practical. I’m not going to be able to have touch ups when I have a helmet on.”

She added that movie or not, this style was probably inevitable as, “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time just for novel sake just because at some point in your life, you want to be able to do that.”

But it seems shooting for Underwater must have recently come to an end as Stewart has begun to slowly grow out her bright blonde shorn locks. The result, which she debuted during a night out at the Nice Guy with her rumored girlfriend and model Stella Maxwell, is a short, spiky pixie cut with her natural dark brown roots and blonde ends still in tact, a beloved aughts hairstyle commonly referred to as frosted tips. In other words, it’s the perfect moment for Kristen, Lance Bass, Nick Carter, and Guy Fieri to join forces and create the 2K17 supergroup the world never asked for, but clearly desperately needs.

