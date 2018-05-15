Kristen Stewart Defies Cannes Dress Code by Ditching Her Heels on the Red Carpet

If Kendall Jenner can go braless on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet — not once, but twice! — then Kristen Stewart is kicking off her heels.

After posing for a few pictures in her complete outfit — a silver minidress with long sleeves by Chanel and black Christian Louboutin heels — at Monday’s premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, the 28-year-old actress removed her shoes and went barefoot on the red carpet, carrying her footwear as she ascended the stairs into the screening.

The defiant move had some questioning if Stewart, who is serving as a Cannes competition jury member this year, was making a statement against the film festival’s notoriously strict dress code, which includes a rule that women wear heels.

Kristen Stewart Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Back in 2015, many women (including those with disabilities) were reportedly turned away from the Carol premiere and instructed to come back when they were wearing appropriate footwear. However, a Cannes spokesperson told the BBC at the time that there were no such restrictions in place. “Rules have not changed throughout the years (tuxedo, formal dress for gala screenings) and there is no specific mention about the height of the women’s heels as well as for men’s,” the spokesperson explained. Festival director Thierry Fremaux also Tweeted that the reports were “unfounded.”

Stewart spoke out on the issue, telling The Hollywood Reporter that wearing heels is still an unwritten rule. “There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she said. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

And the actress wasn’t alone. Emily Blunt was asked about the red carpet rejections at a press junket for her film Sicario back in 2015. “Everyone should wear flats to be honest. We shouldn’t be wearing high heels anyways,” Blunt replied. “That’s my point of view. I just prefer wearing Converse sneakers.”