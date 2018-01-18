Kristen Bell Just 'Scared the S---' Out of Husband Dax Shepard with a $2,300 Face Mask

From needles and peels to lights and lasers, celebrities will go to great lengths to keep their skin looking flawless. And sometimes, doing so requires scaring your husband — as far as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are concerned.

Shepard posted a video on Instagram, featuring Bell laying in bed wearing a glowing, Jason-style face mask. “I came out of the bathroom tonight and found this electronic monster in my bed,” he captioned the video, tagging Bell’s esthetician, celebrity go-to Shani Darden.

“Will you please tell people this is real?” He asks his wife in the video, while she giggles. “This is not a bit to scare the s–t out of me, right?”

But the actress shares that it’s just in the pursuit of good skin. “It’s real,” she answers. “I’m doing a treatment! Leave me alone!”

The mask, which stars including Kourtney Kardashian and January Jones swear by, uses LED lights in various colors to help to decrease the appearance of wrinkles, minimize hyper pigmentation, fight acne and more.

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

But if you want to get your hands on it, it’ll cost you a celebrity-size price as well, at a whopping $2,300. But if acne is your issue, or you simply want to scare your significant other a la Bell, try this Neutrogena acne mask, which is a fraction of the price.