Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis are setting the BFF bar high!

The A Bad Moms Christmas costars debuted similar haircuts in a sweet photo shared on Instagram by Bell on Thursday.

“Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖#badmomsxmas #milakunis,” Bell, 37, wrote in the caption.

Their “friendship haircuts”, are actually bobs which they both wore styled in soft waves.

The two have been promoting their new movie along with Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines.

The two actresses have more than just hair in common. During a recent interview with Extra, Bell admitted her two children, daughters Delta, 2½, and Lincoln, 4½, drank O’Doul’s beer on occasion.

“My kids drink O’Doul’s because my husband doesn’t drink,” said Bell, who is married to Dax Shepard.

“When we had our first baby, we’d go on a walk every night with the baby, just to get out of the house, and he would have her in the Babybjörn, and he would pop an O’Doul’s,” she added. “She started at 5 months to claw at it.”

Kunis, 34, added her two cents, saying she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, also shared a bit of alcohol their their kids.

“Want me to make you feel better? We do Shabbat at our house. At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter has had a sip of wine since she was born,” said Kunis of 3-year-old Wyatt Isabelle.

“Friday mornings [when she] wakes up and I’m like, ‘It’s Friday,’ she goes, ‘I can have wine?!'” Kunis added. She and Kutcher are also parents to son Dimitri Portwood, 10 months.