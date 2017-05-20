Kris Jenner, 61, Wears See-through Lace Top on Date Night with Corey Gamble

She celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday surrounded by her kids and grandkids. But on Friday night, it was date night for Kris Jenner.

The 61-year-old KarJenner matriarch stepped out for dinner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, hitting up Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, for a double date with designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo.

Walking arm-in-arm with Gamble, Jenner looked dressed for spring in a head-to-toe, all-pink ensemble — which stood out even more next to her 36-year-old beau’s all-black outfit.

The highlight of her look was her see-through lace pale pink top. Paired with a matching bra and high-waisted satin pants, the top showed off Jenner’s cleavage.

She kept her accessories simple: pink open-toe shoes and a snake-skin bag.

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2004, but don’t expect them to be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in February, Jenner said that though she’s fine with their age difference (“age is just a number,” she said), she’s not looking looking for another trip to the altar.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” Jenner said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”