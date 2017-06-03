People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style News

Kris Jenner, 61, Steps Out Wearing Another See-Through Lace Top

By @NineDaves

Posted on

BACKGRID

Kris Jenner has been known to rock a see-through lace top and bra combo in public before — and Friday was no exception.

The 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch stepped out for lunch with pal Jada Pinkett Smith at Nobu in Malibu, California — showing off her figure in a black top with matching bra.

The long-sleeve shirt, which was gathered high at her neckline, paired beautifully with Jenner’s wide-leg, flowing black satin trousers. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a coordinating purse, and diamond jewelry.

Pinkett Smith, 45, had an entirely different ensemble, wearing knee-length denim shorts, studded ankle boots, and an oversized black fur coat — which happened to blend into her dark curly locks beautifully.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Jenner since the release of ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner‘s revealing new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

In the book, the former Olympian claimed Kris knew about her gender identity before the two got married — a point that has been met with contention from both Kris and the rest of the KarJenner clan, who say it isn’t true.

Caitlyn — who called herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris in the book — told Diane Sawyer she’s grown distant from some in the Kardashian family since her transition. Kris confirmed that in a recent episode of KUWTKsaying she never wanted to speak to her ex again.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that there is a “zero” percent change the two will ever speak again — before changing the number to two percent. “And those are [half-sisters] Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”