Kris Jenner, 61, Steps Out Wearing Another See-Through Lace Top

Kris Jenner has been known to rock a see-through lace top and bra combo in public before — and Friday was no exception.

The 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch stepped out for lunch with pal Jada Pinkett Smith at Nobu in Malibu, California — showing off her figure in a black top with matching bra.

The long-sleeve shirt, which was gathered high at her neckline, paired beautifully with Jenner’s wide-leg, flowing black satin trousers. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a coordinating purse, and diamond jewelry.

Pinkett Smith, 45, had an entirely different ensemble, wearing knee-length denim shorts, studded ankle boots, and an oversized black fur coat — which happened to blend into her dark curly locks beautifully.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Jenner since the release of ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner‘s revealing new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

In the book, the former Olympian claimed Kris knew about her gender identity before the two got married — a point that has been met with contention from both Kris and the rest of the KarJenner clan, who say it isn’t true.

Caitlyn — who called herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris in the book — told Diane Sawyer she’s grown distant from some in the Kardashian family since her transition. Kris confirmed that in a recent episode of KUWTK, saying she never wanted to speak to her ex again.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that there is a “zero” percent change the two will ever speak again — before changing the number to two percent. “And those are [half-sisters] Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”