Kris Jenner Poses in Pucci Aboard a Yacht in St. Tropez Amid Rob Kardashian Controversy

As we’ve pointed out time and again this month, even well before Rob Kardashian went on a social media posting spree against his ex Blac Chyna — a move which could very well see him heading to court — the Kardashian-Jenner family was facing plenty of fashion and beauty-centric scandals of their own.

It seems no member of this reality TV family is immune from a little controversy at the moment as Kendall and Kylie face down lawsuits thank to some ill-conceived t-shirts featuring unapproved trademarked images, Khloé handles accusations of copycat designs for her brand Good American and Kim can’t seem to catch a break, whether it’s accusations of blackface, “cocaine” that turned out to be the pattern on a marble countertop or the outcry from putting her daughter North in a dress featuring a faux corset. But amidst all the turmoil, there’s still one member of this clan that’s living the good life, and that’s Kris Jenner who can currently be found dancing aboard yachts in the south of France.

While it’s typically Kris’s job to manage her many offspring, both orchestrating their momentously successful careers and handling their PR with a deft hand from behind the scenes, clearly she abides by the philosophy that while the matriarch is away, the most famous family on the planet will play. Subsequently, they’ll be forced to handle their own mini media scandals without her help. But it seems as if this momager isn’t too concerned about whatever exploits her kids are up to as this recent photo from the family’s makeup artist Joyce Bonelli perfectly demonstrates, featuring Kris striking a very dramatic pose atop a table on a yacht in St. Tropez.

RELATED PHOTOS: All of the Kardashian-Jenner Fashion and Beauty Controversies

In the image, Kris grasps the edge of the luxury boat above her head, all the better to show off the theatrical sleeve on her Emilio Pucci mini dress, which is half black and half the brand’s signature purple, orange, and white swirling pattern with a silk, cape-like element hanging down from the left arm. She paired the look with a whole lot of glitzy bangles and hoop earrings, with Joyce captioning the shot, “MY DAYYYYYY #1 MU$E #alwaysandforever” and Kris regraming the look and adding the hashtags, “#yachtlife #pastmybedtime.”

And being the consummate one-woman KarJenner promotion machine that she is, the mother of six said she did her makeup using her daughter Kylie’s makeup palette, fittingly called “Take Me On Vacation.” So while her children are left back in the States without the aid of her sage professional guidance, Kris will be continuing to live her best life in St. Tropez in the IRL version of The Lonely Island song “I’m On a Boat.”

What do you think of Kris’s latest Pucci look? Sound off below!