Kris Jenner Is Selling that Iconic Bodysuit She and Kim Both Have (and So Much More)

It’s spring cleaning week here at PeopleStyle and the KarJenners are on the exact same wavelength as us. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both just cleaned out their closets and put a ton of their most iconic designer items up for sale on the RealReal (and yes, the amount of Balmain and Givenchy pieces is astounding).

A lot of it is, naturally, selling out fast (and naturally, ridiculously expensive) but there are a few pieces still available that you’ll instantly recognize from their red carpet appearances. In fact, we rounded up some of the most show-stopping items that are so iconic, they might just be worth their three-to-four figure price tags!

If this Givenchy lace-up bodysuit is seared into your memory, it’s probably because Kris stepped out wearing it right after daughter Kim Kardashian West gave it a spin — same over-the-knee peep-toes and all!

Buy It! Givenchy spring 2015 lace-up bodysuit, $775; therealreal.com

Another legendary Kopycat Kris moment, her plunging and leggy faceoff with Amy Schumer, is also up for grabs.

Buy It! Balmain structured bodycon dress, $700; therealreal.com

But plunging isn’t for you, perhaps you’d like an equally eye-catching, ultra-sparkly Balmain mini instead.

Buy It! Balmain crystal-embellished houndstooth dress, $950; therealreal.com

Out of all the outerwear Kris is giving away (we’re talking furs, bombers, oversize raincoats), this cutout cape is the most dramatic (and hilariously nonfunctional) of them all, and we can’t get enough.

Buy It! Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons double-breasted cutout cape, $925; therealreal.com



Who can really resist adding Khloé’s bedazzled Christian Louboutin high-tops to their closets?

Buy It! Christian Louboutin high-top sneakers, $1,495; therealreal.com

What items are you loving most?