Did Kris Jenner Really Just Go Blonde? Kim Kardashian Says Mom Copied Her with New Platinum Pixie

Kopycat Kris is at it again!

Kris Jenner just gave her signature pixie cut a major color update — and it’s one that has her following in the footsteps of her daughters, Kim Kardashian West, who is currently blonde, and Kylie Jenner, who has also experimented with the shade.

Kim posted an Instagram photo of her mom on Monday afternoon, in which she’s dressed in a head-to-toe floral outfit, a fur shawl, red pointed boots and a matching red Hermès bag. But the most shocking detail of her look didn’t have anything at all to do with her outfit. Instead, it’s a brand new shade of bright blonde hair she’s sporting.

“Caption this…. mine is SWF,” Kim wrote on the photo, joking that her mom was “single white female-ing” her own blonde hair.

And judging by the martini in Jenner’s hand, she’s already having a great time with the new hue. However we’ll have to wait and see whether or not the new look is the real deal. While Kim recently took her shade from dark brown to platinum, Kris may just be pulling a Kylie and having some fun with a wig!

