Kris Jenner Films Her Earlobe Reduction Surgery: 'All I Want Is Just Cute Ears!'

Kris Jenner went under the knife on last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians … for a procedure that you might not expect.

The KarJenner family matriarch, 62, revealed her biggest insecurity — her saggy earlobes — to her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian while they sat in her closet trying to help their mom decide what she should wear for a night out.

“So I need to find something to wear to this thing Saturday where I could wear this,” Kris said as she put on black fuzzy earmuffs.

“Why?” Khloé asked her mom. “Because I have the biggest earlobes in the universe,” Kris replied.

Khloé, who confirmed her pregnancy to friends and family on last night’s episode, immediately gave her mom some tough love. “Mom, you’re just being dramatic,” she said. “First of all you don’t have big earlobes and now you’re nitpicking.”

Ultimately, the issue bothered Kris so much, she decided to take it into her own hands and pursue surgery. “All I want is just cute ears. Ever since Kim made a comment about my ears I’ve always wondered and now I am looking in the mirror obsessively like, ‘Are they too big?'” she said. “I learned that your nose and your ears keep growing your whole life. I think that the decision to do something about my ever-changing ears is suddenly a priority.”

Kris went in to see Dr. Jason B. Diamond, a Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, with Kim by her side to learn more about getting her earlobes surgically reduced. “I know he will be able to help me with my earlobes and get everything kind of moved up to the right place,” Kris said.

“So what we do is cut out a wedge of tissue that looks something like this,” Dr. Diamond said, drawing the shape of a horn on Kris’ earlobe. “So all of that is gone and it just brings this up.”

The kicker that convinced Kris to go through with it? “The procedure takes about 30 minutes,” he said. “It looks good in three days. That alone will take five, 10 years off of you.”

E!/Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris had her ears numbed and stayed awake for the quick procedure with Kim providing commentary alongside. “Oh my God, can you believe you’re cutting your f–king ears off?” Kim said, laughing as Dr. Diamond sliced into Kris’ ear.

“You piece of s–t!” Kris said. “You are really mean! That is so mean.”

“No it just hit me. I was staring at your ear and like, ‘Holy s–t!'” Kim said.

E!/Keeping Up with the Kardashians

“Watching this is crazy. I’m very uncomfortable. But, you know what? Do what you gotta do,” Kim said in a confessional. “If you have to cut half your ear off, all good. I’m here to support you.”

And that includes cheerleading when all is said and done. “Your ear looks like a normal ear now!” Kim said when she saw the final result.