Look Inside Kris Jenner’s Lavish Christmas Eve Party

Each year, Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party seems to top every Kardashian wedding or extravaganza that stood before it. And even though the family skipped out on their annual Christmas card this year, that doesn’t mean the matriarch’s soirée was to be forgotten as well. In fact, it might have been the biggest yet — and included Kim Kardashian’s first big glamorous return to Snapchat and Instagram (though not on her own accounts).

But if you were too busy spending time with your own family to follow along on the KarJenners’ Snapchat accounts, Kourtney understands — and has shared photos from inside the party to fulfill all of your Krismas needs.

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Kardashian wrote on her website, “With Christmas being my favorite holiday, I look forward to the party all year! It’s really special to have loved the party as a child and now to be able to share it with my own children. All of our family and friends were there to celebrate this year, and I wanted to share the photos with all of my subscribers.”

Young Jenners A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

The star shared photos of the lavish event, to which she wore a white cropped top, white wide-leg pants and a white fur coat. Kris wore a sheer lace red gown, Kylie a black sequin Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and Khloé a Balmain mini dress that she borrowed from her mom. Kim made her return in a metallic gold dress, and Kendall sported a strapless metallic mini dress.

