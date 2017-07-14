Kris Jenner Brings The Glam (Again) As She Strolls Through Nice in a Bikini and Lace Cover-Up

Something you may have noticed about the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family is that they love any excuse to show off their expansive collection of swim apparel. In fact, just this year alone, the sisters have already easily worn upwards of 50 different types of water-ready fashions—more than most of us will probably ever own in a lifetime. But where did Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall get their love affair with wearing their finest array of two pieces? In light of Kris Jenner’s recent style moments, it seems safe to say—in the iconic words of will.i.am—they got it from their mama. At 61-years-old, the Jenner matriarch understandably still loves a bikini, a fact she proved while continuing to enjoy her vacation in the south of France, walking around Nice in a simple black two-piece and a matching sheer lace cover-up.

While Thursday was all about a glam seaside moment, posing aboard her luxury liner in a dramatic Pucci mini dress (just another day when you’re living the #yachtlife), on Friday, Kris was ready to ditch her designer apparel to go for a dip. Well, kind of. She chose to soak up that southern France sun in a simple black bikini which she wore under a see-through black lace floor-length maxi dress, jazzing things up with accessories like a straw sun hat, circle frame sunglasses, a large, frayed tweed, red, white, and green Chanel tote, large diamond studs, and slip-on sandals with a number of chain straps.

The momager strolled through the town of Nice, enjoying her European vacation while back home, her family deals with the fall out from Rob Kardashian’s explosive social media crusade against his ex Blac Chyna. Kris, however, seemed unperturbed by her children’s many legal and media dramas, smiling for the paparazzi as she stepped into a speed boat with her friends. But aside from the pricey duds and super cool destination, Kris is really just like the rest of us, trying to enjoy her vacation and time off before it’s right back to the daily grind.

