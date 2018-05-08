Kris Jenner Arrives at the 2018 Met Gala with Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

The KarJenner family is taking over the Met Gala red carpet — and staying true to her role as the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner was the first to arrive.

Ahead of her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kris, 62, stepped onto Monday night’s carpet alongside her boyfriend, 37-year-old Corey Gamble. The star appeared wearing a black long-sleeve gown with gold and burgundy jeweled embellishments on top, with a feather-embellished skirt — a look that kept in line with night’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

And not only did her maroon eye shadow match the deep red jewels on her gown, but Gamble’s outfit did as well. Walking alongside Jenner, the star sported a deep burgundy velvet tuxedo,

RELATED PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Met Gala Mania! See All the Star’s Looks Through the Years

Jenner didn’t coordinate with her famous daughters, however. She told E! on the carpet that despite them attending the event, she had yet to see their outfits.

RELATED: Our 30 Favorite Met Gala Looks in under a Minute

“One of my favorite things to do is stand at the top of the stairs and peek around and see what they’re wearing,” she said. And in response to questions about how Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl True and son-in-law Kanye West are doing, Jenner responded, “Everybody’s good. He’s good.”