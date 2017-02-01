Sarai Jones (a.k.a. KrazyRayRay) Shares the One Genius Trick You Need to Perfect False Lashes

YouTube beauty vlogger Sarai Jones, otherwise known as Krazyrayray online, is kind of an expert when it comes to false eyelashes. We’re serious. The 19-year-old, who just teamed up with Eylure to launch her own custom-created falsies (alongside three other major beauty influencers), started teaching herself how to apply them – with the help of YouTube, of course – at 14.

“Michelle Phan definitely taught me everything I know about fake lashes!” Jones told PeopleStyle. “She was always my go-to for all things beauty when I first started getting in to makeup.”

If you’re just starting to dip your toes into the false lash field, don’t feel bad if you experience a couple of bumps in the road. Even Jones did!

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Under-the-Radar Beauty Brands the Internet is Obsessed With

“When I was 14 I probably glued an eye shut more times than I’d like to admit,” she said. “I quickly learned that [using] more glue isn’t necessarily better for application. The key to false lashes really is patience!”

But by now, thanks to her years of experience applying fake eyelashes both on and off camera, the makeup guru racked up some no-fail tips to mastering this tricky beauty add-on in minutes.

“What you do is apply just enough glue onto the lash band (the one that comes with Eylure lashes dries clear) and let it sit for 30 seconds,” Jones said. “Let it get nice and tacky, then apply it to the lash line. If you apply is while the glue is still too wet, it will slide!”

And don’t worry about these falsies not blending into your natural ones seamlessly. The YouTube star finishes off her look with one more trick to seal the deal. “I don’t curl my lashes, but I do apply one coat of mascara after and it helps them fuse together,” she said.

Ready to give fake lashes a go? Check out the video above to how Jones applies her Eylure ones on her mom (“She’s my number one test subject!”) and you’ll be ready to go.

Will you be trying the new Eylure x KrazyRayRay falsies? Tell us below.