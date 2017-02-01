Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Think You're Ready for This Jelly - So She's Testing You with a Butt Photo

The Kardashian-Jenner family have proven themselves to possess surprising longevity, far surpassing the fifteen minutes of fame that was once projected for them at the outset of the early aughts, racking up millions thanks to their reality show, social media, and merch empires. But no matter what heights of success they may achieve, there’s one physical attribute it seems none of these ladies will ever be able to escape, and that’s their own posteriors. But as the saying goes, if you can’t beat the butt-centric speculations, you might as well fuel them with Instagram photos.

The sisters are currently on “vacation” in Costa Rica, or in layman’s terms filming the next several episodes of their reality TV show, which is really all just an elaborate excuse to debut their new spring bikini wardrobe. While Kylie has really taken the lead on this front, Kim and Kourtney proved they’re no slouch in the swimwear department either, sunbathing on their villa’s balcony in matching white suits. Kourtney posted a paparazzi shot on her Instagram from their tanning sesh of her resting her rear end on some metal railing captioning the shot, “I don’t think you ready for this jelly.”

And Kourt and Kim weren’t the only ones putting their most famous asset on display on Tuesday.

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Khloé also showed off her revenge body stepping out of the pool in a neon yellow one-piece that has a leg opening that goes all the way up to her ribcage and is held in place by two small straps across her upper hip. The suit also features a thong bottom that left the majority of her behind exposed. So after all of this, there’s really just one question we have to ask: Is this body too bootylicious for you?

What do you think of the Kardashian’s latest bikini-clad snaps? Were you ready for the jelly? Sound off below!