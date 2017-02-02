Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Chill by the Pool in Costa Rica Donning Yin and Yang Bikinis

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian know how to do a stylish winter getaway.

The sisters continue to show off their extensive bathing suit collections during their Costa Rica family vacation (also known as the latest shooting location for the next installment of their reality show). While lounging by the pool over the weekend, the hot mamas went to opposite sides of the color spectrum.

Kim showed off her famous curves in a slinky black Chanel bikini, perching on steps near the pool’s edge as a friend laid out on a swan float.

Kourtney, a mother of three, showed off her enviable physique in a white two-piece with a double strap top. Her slinky bikini bottoms highlighted her posterior, which she proudly showed off in a recent Instagram photo.

“I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” the 38-year-old reality star captioned the image of her rear end resting on a metal railing during a tanning session.

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Kylie Jenner also upped her Instagram game on the tropical getaway with her never-ending collection of barely there bikinis.

Body is a Wonderland ✨ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Khloé also recently showed off her revenge body stepping out of the pool in a neon yellow one-piece that had a leg opening that went all the way up to her ribcage and was held in place by two small straps across her upper hip. The suit also featured a thong bottom that left the majority of her behind exposed.

The Kardashian-Jenners have since returned to the winter weather in the States, trading their skimpy swimsuits for velvets and furs. Is it summer yet?

