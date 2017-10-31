Kourtney Kardashian Claims to Be the First KarJenner to Go Blonde, But Swears She'll Never Go Back

By now, pretty much all the KarJenners have gone blonde, whether by dyeing their hair or popping on a wig. Kim‘s been a blonde multiple times, and most recently turned to hair stylist Chris Appleton to turn her locks into a silver-y ice platinum hue. Khloé’s been a blonde for over five years, Kendall went blonde on the Balmain runway and Kylie always tricks us with her ever-changing wigs. Even mama Kris Jenner joined in on the fun last week when Kim posted a photo of the momager on Instagram sporting a chic platinum pixie.

But there’s always been one member of the family — oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian — who’s been noticeably absent from all the changing hair color fun.

So when we recently spoke with the 38-year-old star about the launch of her first solo fashion collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, we had to ask why she won’t go blonde. And in typical Kourtney fashion, the star corrected us, making sure the world knew that she was, in fact, the first member of the family to dye her hair blonde years ago.

“I was the original sister with the blonde hair!” Kardashian told us. “I was blonde in high school for just like a month. I think I was in 11th grade or something.”

But that wasn’t the only time Kourtney’s gone blonde. When she was pregnant with her daughter Penelope, now 5, the star rocked a warmer, blonde-ish hue featuring some highlights. And she hated it.

“I did have lighter hair when I was pregnant with Penelope, which is probably my least favorite hair I’ve had,” Kardashian said.

If you’re waiting for the day to see Kourtney step out with bright blonde locks, don’t count on it. We have a feeling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will be sticking with her natural color for a while.

“I’m just a brown-haired girl,” she said. “It just suits me. I like my dark hair.”

Would you ever like to see Kourtney go blonde again? Tell us your thoughts below.