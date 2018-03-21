Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Abs (and Underwear) in a Bra Top and Sheer $990 Fendi Skirt

Kourtney Kardashian’s wardrobe is always evolving. The mother-of-three feels empowered to show off her hard work at the gym through her outfit choices (ab-baring cropped tops, butt-baring bikinis — the list goes on), and most recently she took a cue from sister Kim Kardashian West’s style playbook, in a logo-emblazoned, high-fashion look that bared her underwear and toned stomach.

The 38-year-old star stepped out wearing a black bra top, black briefs and a sheer $990 Fendi skirt, complete with the brand’s signature double “F” logo. Kardashian paired the look with a black leather trench coat worn open and pointed black booties — a look that feels directly out of Kim’s closet of skin-tight Yeezy skirts and tiny tops.

Kim originally sported a few of Fendi’s pieces last month, when she shared a shot of herself dressed in the brand’s signature logo from head-to-toe, with a tied-up button down shirt and sheer Fendi stockings.

She also paired the outfit with a signature black and brown fur Fendi coat, as she posted beside garbage cans strewn with Louis Vutton’s logo.

Kourtney has been very open about her exercise routine and weight loss on her website and app, mixing up her routine between weight training and cardio. She also sticks to a gluten and dairy free diet.

This season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the eldest KarJenner sibling revealed she weighs 98 pounds. She’s also hit back at body shamers for commenting on her weight, explaining she lives a healthy lifestyle and is only “five feet tall.”

.“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she shared on her website and app last year. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”