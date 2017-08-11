There’s nothing Kourtney Kardashian loves more than a good bikini moment, except, of course, capturing said bikini moment in a selfie to share with her millions of fans. And as PeopleStyle’s 40+ slide gallery very clearly demonstrates, the reality star has no shortage of styles and cuts of this particular type of swimwear, in fact, she probably has enough suits that she could wear a different one every day until 2018. So it should go without saying that for her latest vacation to Egypt with her rumored, at this point pretty much confirmed, boyfriend Younes Bendjima she also brought plenty of fresh styles to show off on the gram.

While the rest of her family was completely preoccupied celebrating the youngest member of the family, Kylie Jenner‘s twentieth birthday, Kourtney was busy soaking up the sun and relaxing overseas. The eldest Kardashian shared a handful of selfies on her Instagram stories, showing off just a few of the all-new ways she’s discovered to style her daily bikini, almost transforming them into actual outfits.

In the first bathroom selfie she shared, Kourtney strikes a dramatic pose in front of the sink, flinging one hand casually into the air and jutting out her right leg to the side. The mother of three accessorized her simple black bikini with a white top that’s knotted in the middle and features two huge puffy sleeves, adding some tiny sunglasses for that extra touch of drama while in Giza.

She also shared another way to style the same black bikini, this time crafting a day time going-out look by pairing her string tie top with a pair of olive-hued spandex hot pants and a studded fanny pack slung around her shoulder à la her sister Kendall Jenner. Kourtney finished off the look with a very practical pair of black Adidas sneakers, perfect for whether you’re taking a tour of the pyramids or simply hiking to your next idyllic selfie location.

What do you think of Kourt’s latest bikini looks? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!