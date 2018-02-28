See All of Kourtney Kardashian's Bold Style Statements During the Kardashian's Tokyo Trip

The Kardashians take Tokyo!

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian jetted off to Tokyo for one last Kardashian sister vacation before Khloé, who is eight months pregnant, gives birth.

And without a doubt, Kourtney’s using this trip as an opportunity to experiment with bold style and beauty choices.

Kourtney kicked off the family vacation by serving up some retro, racecar driver-like style. As soon as the sisters landed at the Tokyo airport, Kourtney was snapped wearing Faith Connexion x Kappa track pants, a sporty long-sleeve tee, backpack, black booties and tiny retro sunglasses.

Aflo/Shutterstock

Konnichiwa ✌🏼 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:08pm PST

The star, 38, took on Tokyo for a dinner date with her sisters the next night wearing an ultra-dramatic look from head-to-toe.

OPEN 24 HOURS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 26, 2018 at 11:28pm PST

The mom of three sported eye-catching shiny red leather slacks, a black vinyl trench coat from The Kooples , a simple tee that read “Open 24-7,” fishnet stockings and Saint Laurent pumps. Kourtney paired the sexy look with a slicked back ponytail and warm red smoky eye.

The star is clearly experimenting in the beauty department as well. Tokyo has inspired Kourtney to try intense, saturated eye shadow colors on her lids.

青 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:04pm PST

She rocked a matte blue-green shadow all over her lids, but paired the makeup look with what looked to be a traditional Chinese outfit, which had some fans calling her out in the comments on Instagram.

“But why are you wearing a Chinese qipao in Japan ????” one fan said.

“What’s up with that culture appropriation,” another commented.