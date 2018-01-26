Keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian‘s bikini-clad vacation is a swimwear and sun lover’s dream.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 38, shared another photo from her Mexico getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Instagram Thursday, this time a snapshot of her in a white thong bikini by the bar at the eco-friendly Imanta Resort in Punta Mita.

“Mujer feliz,” the eldest KarJenner sibling captioned her picture in Spanish, which translates to “happy woman.”

The latest swimsuit marks the third outfit that the mother of three has shown off to fans and followers.

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May.

The model, 24, also shared a photo of the couple’s R&R, asking his followers to identify the color of his shirt.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took in the view and the cuisine — while modeling a thong bikini (with a top by White Fox Swimwear). “Guac is extra,” she captioned the shot while chowing down on a spread of chips and dip on the luxe balcony of her room.

“They had a relaxing weekend,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair’s trip. “The resort is in the jungle and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa.”

Kardashian and Bendjima’s accommodation is nestled in a private forest reserve that overlooks the ocean.

During their stay, Benjima shared photos on social media of the two enjoying a couple’s massage at the Jungle Spa.

Recreating Kardashian and Benjima’s romantic rendezvous could set you back anywhere from $1,670 to $6,300 per night.