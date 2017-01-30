Kourtney Kardashian Goes Skinny-Dipping on Snapchat

For many of us across America, these past few weeks have given us our first real glimpse of winter after a year of the hottest temperatures on record, with chilly gusts and plenty of sudden snow flurries. But while the rest of us are all out here shivering our buns off, the Kardashian family is busy soaking up the sun, taking a break from their non-stop selfie-ing schedule for a little group vacation in Costa Rica. And naturally, being on a tropical island getaway, Kourtney indulged in a beloved Kardashian pastime, posing for an impromptu photo shoot while skinny-dipping.

After a long day spent messing around on Snapchat in various articles of swimwear with her sisters and kids, and taking Kylie Jenner’s new KyShadow palette out for a test drive, the eldest Kardashian decided to unwind with a little swim. On Snapchat, Kourtney shared a single shot of herself from behind after going for a dip with her waist-length hair hanging loose and covering most of her backside.

RELATED PHOTOS: Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are the Friendliest Exes Ever

While other families have traditions like taking off their shoes when they walk in the house, cooking a ham on Christmas, or making mac and cheese for Thanksgiving, it seems the Kardashian’s customs are slightly more risqué. Put these ladies by a body of water and it seems they can’t help but strip down, jump in, and produce a mini fashion shoot. Which just goes to show you can take the girl out of Calabasas, but you can’t take the urge to get nude on social media out of the girl.

What do you think of Kourtney’s latest vacation photo shoot? Sound off below!