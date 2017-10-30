Kourtney Kardashian recently shot down rumors that she was pregnant again, but the the 38-year-old mom-of-three isn’t shy about sharing her maternity style tips with others. In fact, Kardashian became a master at working her bump on the red carpet thanks to her pregnancies with Mason, 9, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. And while the star has made it clear that she doesn’t anticipate another baby anytime soon, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant for the firs time, so we had to ask the oldest KarJenner about her personal take on pregnancy fashion.

“Don’t feel like you have to hide your bump and just dress for your body,” Kardashian told PeopleStyle of her stance on pregnancy dressing while promoting the launch of her PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney fashion collection.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

She continued, “I think if you wear too much oversized stuff, it can make you look bigger than you are. Just embrace it!”

Kourtney didn’t hold back from baring her bump during her three previous pregnancies, wearing bodycon minis, belly-baring bikinis and sexy fitted jumpsuits. And while Kylie and Khloé are both due around the same time in February — they haven’t gone public with their pregnancies just yet.

RELATED PHOTOS: 14 Unforgettable Style And Beauty Moments From the Past 10 Years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kylie’s been much more conservative with her outfit choices lately, covering up in baggy sweatpants and t-shirts, a puffy winter jacket and oversize sweatshirts in an effort to keep her pregnancy private.

“Kylie still wants to keep a low profile,” a source told PEOPLE who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott and “prefers to stay home” at the moment. “Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed.”

Take San Fran…? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Meanwhile on a recent family trip to San Francisco, Kourtney and Kim strategically stood in front of Khloé (wearing a slimming all-black outfit) when they snapped a photo to block any sign of a baby bump.

With the KarJenner baby boom in full-force (Kim’s also expecting her third child with Kanye West next year via surrogate), the family couldn’t be more excited. “I think everyone is really happy and we’re branching out doing our own things,” Kourtney said.

A source previously told PEOPLE the sisters are already planning their nurseries and Kourtney and Kim were spotted shopping for supplies at Buy Buy Baby. “Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” the source said. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well.”

Which KarJenner do you think has the best pregnancy style? Sound off in the comments below.