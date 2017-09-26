Kourtney Kardashian has returned to the scene of the crime.

For the first time since her sister Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in her hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers during Paris Fashion Week last October and robbed of $10 million worth of jewels (including her $4 million engagement ring), the eldest Kardashian sister returned to Paris for Fashion Week with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old mom of Mason, 7, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 2, was spotted hand-in-hand with Bendjima walking the streets of Paris wearing quite the eye-catching ensemble.

Kardashian went for a grungy street style look, sporting a slouchy black sweater, metallic olive pants, Doc Marten boots, teeny tiny sunglasses and a $495 Alexander Wang mini velvet backpack from Shopbop.

Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (who walked runways at Paris Fashion Week in February, and this season hit Fashion Week events in New York, London and Milan) reportedly will be sitting this fashion week out; Khloé rarely attends any fashion weeks and it seems unlikely that a pregnant Kylie will make an appearance. That would leave Kourtney to represent the family at Fashion Week alone.

Last year at Paris Fashion Week, Kourtney and Kim made the rounds, sitting front row at the Balmain, Balenciaga and Givenchy shows and wined and dined with some of the biggest names in fashion. The evening of Kim’s robbery, Kourtney, Kendall and Hailey Baldwin went out with Kim’s then-bodyguard Pascal Duvier when they were at the Paris nightclub L’Arc.

“[Kim] was tied up, and gagged with duct tape wrapped around her head. They put plastic ties around her wrists but she managed to squeeze her hands out of the wrist ties by wriggling her hands,” a source close to Kardashian West previously told PEOPLE about the attack.

