There’s one secret ingredient when it comes to recreating celebrity hairstyles — and that’s a good set of hair extensions. For the Kardashians, clip-in extensions are the key to their long waves, Cher Hair, and waist-length styles. So when their go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, who seems to spend nearly every waking hour in Kourtney’s glam room, came to the PeopleStyle HQ, we had to have him teach us his ways.

Watch the How It’s Done video above to find out how to recreate Kourtney’s extra-long ponytail, and shop his favorite hair extensions from Glam Seamless, below.

To create the look, Fitzsimmons first preps the hair by smoothing everything out with a blow dryer and a round brush, leaving a little bit of texture. Next, he separates the hair into a few sections, and begins teasing the bottom layer of hair with a fine-tooth comb. Then, he mists the teased root with hairspray to create a foundation for the clip-in extensions.

In order to add length like Kardashian’s, Fitzsimmons then clips a layer of 20” Glam Seamless extensions in at the root, and curls a section of hair, blending the extension and natural hair together. He repeats this on the whole head, adding about four strips of extensions throughout.

Next, the pro brushes out the curls to separate them and create a beauty wave, and pulls everything into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck, hiding the elastic with a piece of hair. He adds volume to the pony using Alterna Caviar Texturizing Finishing Spray, and adds shine by smoothing a few drops of oil all over. To finish the look, Fitzsimmons mists a tiny bit of hairspray on a boar bristle toothbrush and glides it along the hairline to nix any flyaways.

What do you think of the look? Sound off in the comments below.