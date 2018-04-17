Kim Kardashian West isn’t the only Yeezy model in the Kardashian family.

During Coachella weekend, Kourtney Kardashian sported a few pieces from her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s newest Yeezy collection.

Kourtney, who was joined by boyfriend Younes Bendjima, along with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner this weekend at Coachella, modeled a matching Yeezy chartreuse sports bra and biker shorts set along with Yeezy sneakers and chunky ankle socks to the festival. She simply captioned the slideshow of two photographs on her Instagram, “#yeezyseason7.”

After a busy weekend partying it up at Coachella, Kourtney flew back out to Cleveland along with sisters Kim and Kendall to be by their sister Khloé Kardashian‘s side following the birth of her daughter True Thompson amid boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Kourtney will also be celebrating her 39th birthday tomorrow while spending time with her sister and new niece.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The celebrations started early for the eldest KarJenner, who shared photos of rainbow “Happy Birthday Kourtney” miniature donuts and a rose-adorned cake her sisters gave her in honor of her birthday tomorrow.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s my birthday tomorrow !! thank you @khloekardashian,” Kourtney captioned a photo of her half-eaten birthday cake.

While Kourtney and her sisters remain supportive of Khloé amid her boyfriend’s very public infidelity, tensions are likely simmering. A source has told PEOPLE that Kim and Kanye are upset with the NBA star for his alleged infidelity.

“They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy,” said the source. “They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting.”

“Kim is very protective of Khloé and is especially upset,” added the source. “She can’t imagine Khloé will stay with Tristan, but will support her sister either way.”