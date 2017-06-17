Kourtney Kardashian is revealing one of the secrets behind her famously flawless skin.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a pair of clips to her Snapchat account Friday, taken during a session with Dr. Jason Diamond: a Beverly Hills, California-based facial, plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

“I’m here with Dr. Diamond and we’re doing Dr. Diamond’s PRP and microneedling, where we take my own blood and put it into my skin,” Kardashian, 38, says in the first video while receiving the treatment.

The reality star and mom of three — Reign Aston, 2½, Penelope Scotland, 5 next month, and Mason Dash, 7½ — never misses a beat, using cute flower-crown and animal-ear filters during the seemingly painless procedure.

PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal and StyleWatch Beauty Director Holly Carter tried microneedling in December. Lavinthal gave the procedure a 5 out of 10 on the “one to Brazilian bikini laser hair removal” scale, writing “it feels like a cat licking your face” after experiencing it at the hands of Albuquerque, New Mexico-based medical aesthetician Mashell Tabe.

Microneedling “strengthens the epidermis and jumpstarts the building of collagen and elastin and makes for better product absorption of nutrients,” Tabe told PEOPLE at the time of the process, which requires no downtime for recovery. “It’s like cheating time.”

She added, “More and more women are looking for an all-natural treatment plan that improves the health of their skin and enhances their features rather than change them.”

The glimpse into her beauty routine isn’t the first the oldest Kardashian sister has given her followers. In May, she shared the secrets behind styling her hair when her glam team isn’t around.

“When I’m on vacation with my family — especially when I am with my kids — I don’t like to waste time getting ready,” she wrote on her website, listing a step-by-step tutorial for creating the perfect beachy waves.

“My strategy for hair is to embrace its natural texture and avoid using hot tools like curling irons, straighteners or blow dryers,” Kardashian added.