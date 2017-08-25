They went to church together on Wednesday night. But on Thursday evening, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima had a more traditional date night — stepping out in Los Angeles for an evening of fun at the new Poppy nightclub.

Both were certainly dressed for the occasion — Kardashian looking incredible in a strapless little black dress, its plunging neckline nearly reaching her belly button.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorized her look with a simple pair of pointed black heels, dressing them up with sheer black socks. She kept her signature dark brown hair pin-straight.

Bendjima, 24, kept things cool in a cameo button-down shirt — which he layered over a black T-shirt. He paired the look with silver, shiny jogger pants, black New Balance kicks, and a silver chain necklace.

The club is L.A.’s new hotspot, The Hollywood Reporter reported — attracting a series of A-list stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Drake, French Montana, Gigi Hadid, Kanye West and more.

Taking over the former STK space, the new club’s concept is inspired by Gucci and other high-end fashion designers according to co-owner John Terzian — who told the trade publication that, “even though there are other great clubs in L.A., there’s a need to get to the next level of decor and design.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Bendjima continue to remain hot and heavy since they first sparked romance rumors in May when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles (and were later spotted cuddling at a luxury private villa in Cannes).

Earlier this month, the couple had an epic vacation in Egypt — a source close to the mother of three’s reality show telling PEOPLE that, “Kourtney had the best trip.”

The insider added that Kardashian “likes her relationship with Younes, because it’s all fun and play.”

“She likes going to exotic places with him,” the source said. “They already have another trip planned. She seems very happy.”