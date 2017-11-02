Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have kept the details about their current relationships pretty hush-hush. While Jenner’s been quietly cheering on her 21-year-old NBA boyfriend Blake Griffin from the sidelines at his L.A. Clippers games, Kardashian’s finally slowly starting to introduce her beau Younes Bendjima to the world on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

But on a recent episode of Ellen’s Show Me More Show on YouTube, the sisters weren’t shy about sharing what they think is sexiest on a guy. During a rapid-fire question-and-answer session, the duo answered Ellen Degeneres’ burning questions, including what they like to see guys wearing, and you might be surprised to hear their answers.

“A man looks sexiest when he’s wearing tattoos,” Jenner said. Her current beau, Griffin, sports a large tattoo across his left rib cage, while Jenner’s previous rumored flame A$AP Rocky is covered in tats. Kardashian, on the other hand, prefers her man in classic, sexy undergarments – “Calvins,” to be precise.

Before her romance with Bendjima (and Scott Disick before him), Kardashian was true to one particular guy: “My first celebrity crush was Leonardo DiCaprio,” she said. “I used to write ‘Kourtney DiCaprio’ on all my papers in class!”

Jenner also opened up about previously under-wrap relationships, including an unidentified boyfriend she dated while still in high school that she would visit without mom Kris knowing. “I used to sneak out and say I was going to my friend’s, like a girlfriend’s house, but I really went to my boyfriend’s house and slept there every night,” Jenner admitted.

Over the years, the KarJenner sisters have become infamous for showing off their voluptuous assets in almost every revealing outfit imaginable, so Ellen couldn’t help but ask Kardashian and Jenner which parts of their body they love the most.

“I would say this part [pointing to her décolletage], whatever this is called,” Kardashian said. “My legs are pretty good too.”

“Would you eyelashes be considered a body part?” Jenner wondered. “‘Cause that would be mine.”

