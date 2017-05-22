When stars are not hitting the red carpet in dramatic gowns at the Cannes Film Festival, they usually can be found on a yacht sailing the French Riviera. (After all, a natural glow is a must for all those naked gowns.) Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made some time for a little R&R, putting their famous derrières on display while enjoying the beach weather in the South of France and wearing some very on-trend, very-sexy swimsuits.

Kendall (who has been mixing up her red carpet dressing MO in everything from black tie jorts to statement minis thanks to new stylist Marni Senofonte) opted for a low-back, high-cut leopard one-piece and tiny retro sunglasses for the boating adventure with her big sister.

Kourtney also opted for a sexy one-piece moment, having a Baywatch babe moment in a red metallic design that showed off her fit frame. When they weren’t working on their tans, the sisters were seen swimming and jet skiing.

While Kendall is hitting all the red carpets, Kourtney has been spotted in Cannes snuggling with Younes Bendjima, the model who she has been casually dating. The star arrived over the weekend and attended a birthday party with some friends.

The 38-year-old star also attended a dinner hosted by Jamie Reuben & Michael Kives with Arnold Schwarzenegger to celebrate Jean-Michel Cousteau’s documentary Wonders Of The Sea 3D. And of course she dressed to impress in a pink-and-yellow sequin micro-mini cocktail dress.

What do you think of the sisters’ swimsuit style? Share below!