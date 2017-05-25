Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Brought All Their Bra Tops to Cannes

Yesterday, we educated you on the importance of a well-rounded, yacht-ready wardrobe of teeny tiny bikinis and rear-exposing one-pieces when vacationing in the south of France. We also demonstrated that the KarJenner ladies, namely Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner being the fashion savvy women that they are, had discovered a way to translate that aesthetic into their going out apparel as well. But little did we know those ensembles were just the tip of the underwear as apparel iceberg.

While this reality TV family have always been major proponents of the bra top, Wednesday saw their most daring iterations yet with Kendall wearing a see-through white tank tied up to expose her abs and Kourt opting for a very small piece of black fabric wrapped around her torso like a sling suspending her breasts. And that night, the sisters doubled down on their barely-there tops, coordinating in matching bras and silky pajama-esque pants and dusters.

In two Instagram shots posted to Kourtney’s account Wednesday evening, the pair decided to go matchy-matchy for their night out on the Riviera.

The eldest Kardashian chose a white bralette, white brocade bell bottoms, and a black lace-trimmed silk robe, while her 21-year-old sister channeled an equally boudoir aesthetic in a black bra paired with a silk navy capri pant and robe set. And ever the consummate model, Kendall posed her heart out for the casual snap, leaning against a pole on the yacht while angling her foot as though it was being strapped into an invisible high heel. Just testament to the fact that you can take a model off the Cannes red carpet, but you can’t take the urge to pose for every step and repeat out of the model.

