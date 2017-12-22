Kourtney Kardashian Does Her Holiday Shopping in a Festive Christmas Sweater and Santa Hat

Kourtney Kardashian got into the Christmas spirit on Thursday, as she tackled her last-minute holiday shopping.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star traded in the skin-baring, lace-up pieces from her Pretty Little Thing clothing line for a festive red holiday sweater as she his her local Toys R Us alongside family friend Harry Hudson.

In addition to the jumper, which fit the “Ugly Christmas sweater” trend that’s rose to fame in recent years, Kardashian wore a red Santa Claus hat and red and white stripped socks. She paired the ensemble with black jogger track pants, black sneakers, and a puffy black jacket. Red sunglasses and a black bag completed the look.

Kourtney Kardashian Daddy/X17online.com

Because Christmas is one of Kardashians’ “favorite holidays,” she doesn’t hold back on the good cheer.

“We always go overboard in decorating the whole house,” Kardashian said in a post on her app earlier this month, gushing about how much she loves decking the halls and trimming all her Christmas trees (she has seven trees total — individual tress for sons Mason, 8, Reign Aston, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, and then one for her bedroom, one for her living room, and two for her entryway).

One of Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas trees Courtesy Tayler Dubé; Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“I use faux shearling tree skirts under all the trees in the house,” she added. “For the kids trees, we layer a few IKEA shearling rugs for the same effect to hide the stands.”

One family heirloom that is of particular sentimental value is custom-made creation from none other than momager Kris Jenner. “I grew up with this Christmas-themed doll house that my mom made,” Kardashian wrote. “She did all the tiny carpets, wallpaper, furnished it and had it wired for electricity so the lights in all the rooms work. The kids LOVE it!”

Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas doll house Courtesy Tayler Dubé

Kardashian will host all of her sisters on Christmas morning for a holiday breakfast, she revealed in another post on her blog.

Boyfriend Younes Bendjima will be there, a source previously told PEOPLE. “Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family,” the insider said.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source close to the pair, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, added. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.

The couple have been hot and heavy since sparking dating rumors in May — making their relationship Instagram official, traveling the world together on romantic vacations, and even attending red carpet events and costume parties together.

As she and Bendjima, 24, continue to spend time together, Kardashian has introduced him to the three three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick too. “Younes has met her kids,” the insider said. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

