It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may have just chopped off her long hair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just shared a sexy mirror selfie on Instagram that had her fans immediately thinking that the 38-year-old cut off her usually waist-length hair when they saw her strands laying in what appears to be a new shoulder-length lob. Kardashian didn’t tag any of her usual hairstylists in the post, so we can’t be quite sure whether she got a haircut, or if she just removed hair extensions she normally keeps in.

In the selfie, Kardashian showed off her hard-earned abs in a white crop top with no bra underneath, revealing a peek at her nipples, with mid-rise jeans pulled down low enough to show a bit of her nude G-string thong poking out right above the waistline.

“Don’t worry, I ordered a new phone case last night,” Kardashian cryptically captioned the photo, making a reference to her new Kimoji crying face tie dye phone case she had in the shot.

When it comes to Kardashian family hair changes, Kourtney’s been the least daring sister in the bunch. While Kylie Jenner has experimented with pretty much every hair color and length and Kim Kardashian just went platinum blonde for the first time in two years, Kourtney has stuck with the same look because “it suits her.”

“I was the original sister with the blonde hair!” Kardashian previously told us. “I was blonde in high school for just like a month. I think I was in 11th grade or something. I did have lighter hair when I was pregnant with Penelope, which is probably my least favorite hair I’ve had.”

UPDATE: Kourtney’s cut has been confirmed! The star’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons shared the same photo on his Instagram and captioned it with the scissors and girl getting her hair cut emojis.

✂️💇🏻‍♀️✂️ #KourtneyKardashian #hairXandrew @styledbyhrush A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:06am PST

