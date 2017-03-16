Kourtney Kardashian Still Has Her Prom Shoes - and They're Gucci

Do you remember what you wore to your senior prom? We do, and apparently, so do the Kardashians — so much so that they still have bits and pieces of their prom wardrobes stashed away in storage. Because as it turns out, before their insurmountable television and Instagram stardom, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney were just your average teenagers attending school dances. Except, their shoes were slightly less average than anything we had in our closets. Case in point: The Gucci sandals that Kourtney Kardashian sported 20 years ago.

The 37-year-old star shared a photo of the shoes on Snapchat, writing, “My prom shoes from high school,” showing off her black Gucci horsebit heels with a wraparound ankle strap. (Like she’d be caught dead in Dyeables.)

Of course, the question remains: How are these still in her possession? Maybe — just maybe — we’ll see Penelope in them one day. After all, Kim is saving her Met Gala dresses for North to wear to prom when the time comes.

Want a similar style? Consider this platform pair the modern version of Kourt’s Gucci heels — which you can score for a mere $760.

