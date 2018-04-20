These Are Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Beauty Products Right Now

Kourtney Kardashian may be launching a Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner filled with bold, bright hues, but on an everyday basis, the reality star prefers to keep her beauty routine minimal.

“My go-to look for everyday life is a pretty yet neutral look with the right amount of shadows in the right areas,” Kardashian, 39, told V Magazine for a sexy photo shoot and interview to promote the collection.

While balancing her many jobs, like filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, creating content for her app and raising her three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, Kardashian doesn’t spend a whole lot of time on hair and makeup (that is, when her glam squad isn’t around). So, she’s whittled down the beauty products that work best for her.

The reality star revealed her current go-to products during her cover interview with V, both of which you can easily snag at plenty of your favorite retailers.

“I love Elizabeth Arden’s eight-hour cream,” Kardashian said. Instead of using the award-winning balm just as directed on the tube, the star likes to apply it in a variety of ways.

“It works great when you put them on top of these shadows, making them glossier. I also use it as lip balm and under my eyes. I just love it!” she said.

As the supportive sister she is, to cover up any undereye circles, Kardashian said she reaches for sister Kim Kardashian West‘s newly-launched KKW Beauty concealers ($18).

When it comes to foundation, Kardashian’s been loving a particularly breathable formula that never irritates her sensitive skin.

“I live for Oxygenetix foundation,” the star said. “The same person doesn’t do my foundation every day so there are so many foundations being used on my skin, which can be very sensitive, and my dermatologist recommended this one so now everyone that does my makeup has it as part of their kit.”