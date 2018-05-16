Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bikini Photo Taken by 8-Year-Old Son Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has a new personal photographer: her son Mason Disick.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, shared a vacation photo of herself lounging beachside in a black bikini, and it wasn’t snapped by her 25-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima, but instead her 8-year-old son.

Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post, “photo by mason,” making sure to give a proper photo credit. And judging by the clarity and backdrop of the photo, it looks like the oldest child of Kardashian and Scott Disick has been taking some pointers from his Aunt Kendall Jenner, who also moonlights as an Amateur photographer.

Fans immediately started praising Mason’s photography skills in the comments on Kardashian’s post. “Youngest up and coming photographer…Mason needs to teach my boys,” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “Oh mason you’re going to be the best photographer 😂☝🏼.”

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West didn’t receive quite the same reaction after she posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram taken by her daughter, North West, 5, earlier this year.

In the shot, Kardashian West wore an unclasped bra and black spandex from husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy x 2XU collaboration as she concealed her chest with her hands. Her reflection (as well as North’s) can be seen in the mirror.

“I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting,” user Campzan wrote.

Actress and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley, 52, also received some backlash from fans when she revealed her 15-year-old son, Damian Hurley, was the photographer behind many of her swimsuit photos because “he’s really good at it.”

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get. When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”