When you’re a Kardashian on a beach vacation, there are no limits to the number of bikinis you should pack. Breakfast bikinis, mid-morning swim bikinis, jet-skiing bikinis — and that’s just the beginning of a very curated, very sexy swimsuit wardrobe. No one knows this better than Kourtney Kardashian who just introduced her 56.4 million social media followers to the “siesta” bikini.

The 38-year-old star is currently on a girls getaway in Punta Mita, Mexico, and her squad is definitely keeping things sexy between their swimsuits and late-night parties. And with all the activity, Kourtney found some time today to take a nap and debut her multicolor crochet bikini, which also showed off her abs.

The star relaxed alongside her close friend Larsa Pippen who chose a gingham-print two-piece for the photo shoot.

Kim has also been showing off her swimsuit style on the Mexican vacation, and her borderline x-rated bikinis are nothing compared to the crazy nights in the Mexican villa. Kim shared a play-by-play on Twitter, which included references to nipple clamps and naked cartwheels. Sounds like a siesta is in order for all.

