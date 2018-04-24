Kourtney Kardashian takes Congress!

The eldest KarJenner, 38, addressed Congress today on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. during a briefing with the Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook in an effort to reform the laws that regulate ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products in the United States.

Kardashian teamed up with the non-profit organization as it launches a new initiative, #BeautyMadeBetter, to raise awareness for reform as it has been 80 years since the U.S. last passed a law to regulate the safety of personal care products.

As a twist on business casual chic style, Kardashian wore a black blazer and straight leg trousers, along with a white crop top that showed off a hint of her abs while speaking to Congress.

The time is now for cosmetic safety reform! Briefing with @kourtneykardash and @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/nNPum59juz — Sydney Levin-Epstein (@SYDNEYRACHAEL_) April 24, 2018

During the talk, Kardashian addressed her sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, which she worked with to create a limited edition collection of eye shadows and lipsticks launching today.

“Kourtney Kardashian said @kyliecosmetics avoids using toxic chemicals and noted that her sister’s company has new shades of eye shadow coming out today,” one reporter tweeted during the press conference.

Kourtney Kardashian said @kyliecosmetics avoids using toxic chemicals and noted that her sister's company has new shades of eye shadow coming out today. — Corbin Hiar (@CorbinHiar) April 24, 2018

However, another attendee who live tweeted Kardashian’s comments said the reality star refused to disclose the exact ingredients used in Jenner’s new Kylie Cosmetics products the two sister developed together.

Disappointed in consumer safety briefing with @kourtneykardash. Denied to answer what chemicals are in her new makeup line with sister @KylieJenner and side stepped questions on where the family sources their products… yet Kourt was advocating for safer & smarter cosmetics ? pic.twitter.com/49Bf1mLEd6 — Sydney Levin-Epstein (@SYDNEYRACHAEL_) April 24, 2018

“Disappointed in consumer safety briefing with @kourtneykardash. Denied to answer what chemicals are in her new makeup line with sister @KylieJenner and side stepped questions on where the family sources their products… yet Kourt was advocating for safer & smarter cosmetics ?” the attendee said.

Kourtney Kardashian says she became interested in cosmetics after becoming a mom pic.twitter.com/WUn7BvOrYi — Corbin Hiar (@CorbinHiar) April 24, 2018

“The federal law designed to ensure that personal care products are safe has remained largely unchanged since 1938. Current laws leave the federal government powerless to screen personal care products for chemicals that have been linked to cancer, harm to the reproductive system in both men and women, and severe allergies, among other health effects. Americans have waited far too long for cosmetics safety reform. It’s time,” the EWG wrote on its homepage, which today is solely dedicated to promoting the initiative.

@kourtneykardash first time on the Hill to support the Personal Care Products Safety Act 2017 pic.twitter.com/3ZAx6nF5S3 — Anna Kook (@annakook) April 24, 2018

Kardashian has been a long time advocate for healthy, natural and organic living. Now the EWG and Kardashian are urging Americans to sign a petition to support the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which would require ingredients included in personal care products to be tested for safety.

Last year on her app and website, Kardashian opened up to fans about why she recently decided to switch over to using only natural deodorant.

Kourtney takes on Kapitol Hill as an advocate for personal care product regulations @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/Ht2WHtll4O — Cailin (@CailinCrowe) April 24, 2018

“Changing over to an all-natural deodorant seemed like an important thing to do when I heard that when people are diagnosed with breast cancer, they are told to immediately discontinue using conventional antiperspirants and deodorants,” Kardashian said. “Although research connecting the parabens and aluminum from these product directly with breast cancer is inconclusive, I like to play it safe.

In 2016, Kardashian was named the brand ambassador for Manuka Doctor, a London-based brand that sources Manuka honey and other bee products from New Zealand to create their line of natural skincare and cosmetics.