Kim Kardashian Teases an Upcoming 'Gardenia' Fragrance Launch with Puzzling Photo of Orchids

Did you expect Kim Kardashian West‘s growing empire to stop at cosmetics? Of course you didn’t.

After launching two collections of contour kits, one powder and one cream, we’re not quite sure what Kim’s next makeup product will be. But we do know a few things for certain: She has a fragrance in the works, there’s a very good chance it’s going to smell like gardenia, it will probably be under the name “KKW Fragrance,” and it will be here very soon.

Back in June, the aspiring beauty mogul let us in on the fact that she was working on a fragrance — or multiple. Around the time she was teasing her KKW Beauty line, Kim posted a Snapchat photo that gave a behind-the-scenes look at one of her product development meetings. The photo showed a few bottles with pale purple, pink and orange-tinted liquid inside, and was captioned “KKW Fragrance meeting.”

Gardenia A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Then, radio silence. Kardashian gave no mention of “KKW Fragrance” since that post, until late Wednesday night, when she posted a cryptic Instagram photo of orchids and labeled the photo “Gardenia.” The star tagged the photo with the account @kkwfragrance, leading us to believe her first fragrance launch will, in fact, have notes of gardenia. Or maybe it’ll smell like orchids. Stay tuned.

What do you think Kim’s first KKW Fragrance product will smell like? Sound off below.