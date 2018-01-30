Kirsten Dunst Confirms Pregnancy in Ad Campaign, Alongside Ava Phillippe Making Her Modeling Debut

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, has grown up before our eyes. The 18-year-old has become a regular on red carpets alongside her lookalike mom, has half a million followers on Instagram, and recently took part in a very high-fashion debutante ball in Paris. But unlike many celebrity children, Phillippe hasn’t tried her hand at modeling — until now, as she stars in her first-ever campaign for Rodarte alongside pregnant Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson and more stars.

Dressed in a white dress with a floral bodice and a polka dot skirt, paired with black lace-up pumps, Phillippe poses in the brand’s Fall Winter portrait series, holding a sun umbrella in the shoot’s staged garden. The teenager is seen in another shot for the brand as well, wearing a pale pink strapless dress with red floral accents, pink gloves and matching flowers on her arm, wrist and in her hair.

Ava Phillippe for Rodarte Courtesy Rodarte

RELATED PHOTOS: Model Kids With Famous Parents

Kirsten Dunst, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jesse Plemons (but hasn’t publicly acknowledged the pregancy until now), models for the campaign as well. The actress wears a white and salmon-colored lace v-neck dress and an array of flowers, and poses with her hands under her baby bump – which makes sense, as she’s been friends with Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy for years, and plans to wear their designs for another major milestone: her upcoming wedding to Plemons.



Kirsten Dunst for Rodarte Rodarte

RELATED VIDEO: The Rodarte Sisters Reveal if Kirsten Dunst Will Walk Down the Aisle in Rodarte

The campaign features a number of buzzy celebrities, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Joanna Newsom and Danai Guerrera, as well as Tessa Thompson, below, who wears a black iteration of Phillippe’s white look, with tulle sleeves and a black umbrella.