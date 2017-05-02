What We’re Buying: KING’s Go-To Red Carpet Gowns

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring KING, a female trio who made their Grammys debut this year when they were nominated in the Best Urban Contemporary category against such heavyweights as Beyoncé and Rihanna – and who are letting us in on the secrets of their fabulous style.

KING: All three of us are loving the designs from a clothing company called OTT Dubai. We were introduced to the OTT brand when deciding what to wear for the GRAMMY Awards this past winter, and fell in love with their lively textures and bold fabrics. The originality and diversity in the OTT pieces stood out to us immediately- we felt it was a perfect pairing as we’re greatly inspired by many world cultures in our music.

One of the most fun parts about being in a band is traveling and seeing so many new places- we’ve had an amazing time learning about different cultures across the globe and wanted to represent that in our styling on the GRAMMY red carpet and telecast. Stylist Ali Mandelkorn collaborated with OTT to come up with custom looks that incorporated those international themes and tied together each of our individual styles-we love these outfits because while chic enough for the red carpet, they also perfectly captured the vibrant and fun side of our personalities.

KING is an electro-R&B trio consisting of twins Paris and Amber Strother and Anita Bias, and landed a Grammy nomination this year for their debut album, We Are KING. Check them out on YouTube, their site or on Instagram!