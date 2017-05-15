‘My Wife!’ Kroy Biermann Makes Waves with Topless Pic of Wife Kim at Vow Renewal

As they celebrate six and a half years marriage, Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s husband Kroy Biermann continues to look at her with nothing but love in his eyes.

On Monday, the former NFL star shared a topless photo of his bride to Instagram donning a white wedding skirt in the ocean.

“My wife,” Kroy, 31, captioned the photo of the Don’t Be Tardy star gazing down into the turquoise waters.

My wife 😍 A post shared by Kroy Biermann (@kroybiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Just a day before, the Bravo personality shared photos of herself on Mother’s Day wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress on the beach alongside Kroy in a tan suit and her six children all decked out in beach wedding attire.

I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 14, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Life is but a dream ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Back in March, Kim announced that she and her husband of six years were planning a “romantic, beautiful” vow renewal ceremony in a video snapped during a gondola ride with Kroy in Italy. While it may just be a glamorous family photo shoot, we suspect the couple renewed their vows during their family vacation in Turks and Caicos.

While their actual wedding anniversary isn’t until Nov. 11, the renewal ceremony lines up with another big milestone — the first time they met. The pair were first introduced in May 2010 during a Dancing with Atlanta Stars event. (Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will remember which of Kroy’s, ahem, assets immediately caught Kim’s eye!)

On Mother’s Day, Kim shared photos of her hand-in-hand walk along the beach with Kroy, who wore a tan tailored suit while Kim wore a strapless white gown with opulent, multi-layer skirt that comes pretty close to topping the over-the-top gown she wore to her 2011 wedding.

I'd go to the end of the earth for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

On Monday, the reality star shared a new picture of the couple from their beachfront trip.

“I’d go to the end of the earth for you,” she captioned a sweet shot of the pair holding hands.