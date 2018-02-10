Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Makeup-Free — and Wig-Free — Selfie: "I Feel Beautiful'

Reality TV viewers may be used to seeing Kim Zolciak-Biermann all dolled up with her bold makeup and long blonde wigs, but she feels just as beautiful without them.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star stripped it all off on Instagram Saturday, sharing a makeup and wig-free selfie.

“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” Zolciak-Bermann wrote in the photo’s caption. “I love being a woman, dressing up, and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as s— — I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe.”

“I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy!” the “Tardy for the Party” songstress continued. “I think it’s REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you’re in!”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kim Zolciak/Instagram

RELATED: We Tried It: Real Housewives Cast Members’ Beauty Lines

No matter what, Zolciak-Biermann said her husband Kroy Biermann praises her either way. “My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times!” she gushed.

She also spoke about her skincare routine, explaining, “I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin. I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I’m swaying at the sink hunni, I still scrub that face).”

The mom of six knows a lot about skincare, having launched her “dream” project – a luxury skincare line called Kashmere.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Outside of her beauty routine, Zolciak-Biermann has a well-documented love of plastic surgery.

And though she’s been open about Botox injections, fillers, breast enhancement and tummy tuck procedures, and even cellulite injections, she continues to vehemently deny rumors of facial plastic surgery.

“It’s frustrating but it’s a battle I’m not going to win,” she told PEOPLE in April. “People can say what they want to say.”

“I think where people get confused is that I was pregnant for three years,” Zolciak-Biermann added, explaining she’s “the exact same size now” as she was before she had kids.

“People are always like, ‘You’re so skinny now!’ ” she said. “I’m the same exact size, nothing has changed. I’ve aged, so my face has thinned out a little bit. But I have nothing to hide. And also I have nothing to prove!”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann in 2008 (left) and 2016 (right) Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; David Livingston/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Under Fire For Encouraging Her Daughter To Expose Her Breasts

Zolciak-Biermann went on to say she documented her breast enhancement and tummy tuck procedures on her reality show to show women that “you can still feel good about yourself.”

“I want women to feel beautiful,” she revealed. “Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel beautiful! So I’ve been very open with that. I’ve done my lips. I’ve been open about my wigs. I’ve been wearing wigs for 15 years! I’m not here to hide.”

But what Zolciak-Biermann won’t stand for is when critics attack her 20-year-old daughter Brielle, who has spoken openly about getting lip fillers.

“I get irritated when they come for Brielle,” she said. “I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle’s has not had a nose job.”