Kim Zolciak-Biermann Puts on a Bikini to Announce That She’s Not a Breakfast Person

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has never been afraid to show off her bikini body, so it comes as no surprise that the reality star donned a gold two-piece bathing suit to share an important announcement: she just isn’t that into breakfast.

Though practically every diet notes the importance of a well-rounded breakfast, her aversion to the first meal of the day hasn’t kept the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum from staying fit and lean, and you better believe she’s going to tell you why.

“I definitely think the misconception that people have [about losing weight] is that they don’t want to eat, which is counterproductive. You really do need to keep your metabolism going,” she said in an Instagram video — featuring a guest appearance from 5-year-old son Kash — posted Thursday. “I’m not a breakfast eater — I never have been except when I was pregnant.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she turned to 310 Nutrition Shakes to kick off her day and keep her satisfied until lunch.

The mother of six, 39, also puts in work at the gym to keep her figure in top form, explaining that she stays in shape by running three miles five times a week and stays away from red meat.

“It’s genetics OBVIOUSLY,” she wrote on a February Instagram post. “I never sit down. From the time I get up til the time I go bed. If you think it will make you ‘fat’ it will! MODERATION!! Everything in Moderation. No I don’t do weights I need tooooo but, I went through the windshield of my car at 18 and I have a terrible neck. So I’m working on simple easy exercises. I tend to strain my neck when I do any weights. Everyday is a new day.”

