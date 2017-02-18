‘Fits Perfect!’ Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wears Nearly-Nude Bikini in Snapchat Selfie

When it comes to showing off barely-there swimsuits, Bravo star Kim Zolciak Biermann is a pro.

As her Snapchat followers know all too well, the 38-year-old “Tardy for the Party” singer is known to rock some teeny weeny bikinis — whether it be on one of her many tropical vacations or hanging poolside at home.

But a new swimsuit Zolciak-Biermann modeled on social media on Friday might take the cake.

The number looks like it could come straight out of the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. It features nude bottoms and a clear bandeau top with a tape-like strip covering her nipples.

“How cute is this little number?,” the reality star asked as she modeled the suit in a video. “I think it’s like super cute. I mean, obviously it’s not something I would wear on a family trip, but something for my hubby? Yeah? Fits perfect!”

She emphasized the swimsuit’s body-hugging fit in another still image, captioned “Perfect fit.”

Earlier, the mother-of-six modeled the same suit, showing off her bottom. “Obsessed with bikinis!!” she wrote. “My own line coming soon.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s bikini line isn’t the only thing that’s coming soon. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum will return to the show that made her famous in an upcoming episode.

She was last seen on RHOA‘s season 5, when she exited the series a few episodes in after refusing to go on a girl’s trip with the cast. Since then, she, her husband Kroy Biermann and their brood of children have run amok on their hit spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy.

RELATED VIDEO: Cynthia Bailey Talk’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

But the opening of Shereé Whitfield‘s Chateau Shereé brings Zolciak-Biermann back for the RHOA cameras — and it doesn’t take long for her to pop-off on Kenya Moore.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” Moore quipped in a trailer for the episode.

“Bitch, you want to be me,” Zolciak-Biermann responded. “You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f—— don’t. Bye.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.