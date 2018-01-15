Kim Zolciak Biermann Admits Her Hair Is 'About 75 Percent Gray'

The Kim Zolciak Biermann we see on TV always has her hair styled to perfection, and she’s become known for her platinum Barbie blonde hue. But the 39-year-old former Real Housewife isn’t afraid to share the secrets hiding in her voluminous hair — including the fact that she’s already about 75 percent gray.

Zolciak Biermann tossed her long just-colored locks up into a messy bun, took a casual mirror selfie wearing a cozy light blue robe and revealed the truth about coloring her natural hair to her fans on Instagram.

“I get asked this a lot!” the star started her Instagram caption. “YES I color my real hair! This is all my own hair and I’m about 75% gray.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Her secret to managing her changing hair color? She turns to her go-to colorist Chrissy Rasmussen, owner of Habit Salon in Gilbert, Arizona, for a touch up every four weeks.

“So @hairby_chrissy has to color my hair EVERY month! Or at least my roots!!” the reality star said.

“If I’m not filming (and even then I don’t) I don’t wear a wig I run around with my own hair!” Zolciak Biermann continued. When her hair color isn’t up to par, the star has a couple wigs handy for a quick fix. “Wigs are just easier and I love the versatility! MY OWN WIG LINE IS COMING VERY SOON! Stay tuned… ❤️ i can’t wait! (Just took this pic I got my hair colored yesterday) 😝,” she said.

J. Kempkin/Getty

The Bravo star has never held back her honesty when it came to talking about her beauty treatments, including fixing botched lip injections.

“I had them deflated, because I went to somebody who was not good,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “[My right side’s] a little bit smaller than the other so I’m going to fix it when I’m in L.A. this week.”