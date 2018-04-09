Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 21-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann have perfected the art of selfie taking — down to the exact angle of the pouted lip pose. And when they join forces for a mother-daughter photo-op, it’s hard to tell them apart.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her mini-me shared a selfie from a weekend trip to the gun range. And from their nude lips to their long blonde waves, the resemblance was uncanny. Brielle, sporting long, grayish-blonde waves, a blue top, royal blue sound-proofing headphones and goggles, pouted her lips in the shot. She posed next to her mom, who was sporting her brighter blonde hair curled into loose waves, a white top and the same gear — and glowing skin — as her daughter.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

RELATED PHOTOS: Famous Moms and Their Look-Alike Daughters

Brielle, who received a rose gold gun from her dad for her 21st birthday this year, shared the same photo as her mom, and captioned the shot “Ride or die.” The location was tagged as “SharpShooters USA.”

The star, who isn’t shy about showing off her enhanced pout, recently snapped back at Instagram commenters who were attacking her appearance and calling her out for getting lip injections.

“My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”

She also spoke out on Twitter, sharing that she was getting them made even bigger.

Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya! — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 12, 2018

Kim has also defended her oldest child getting lip injections, saying she was happy to provide Brielle consent during her teen years because she felt it was a confidence booster for her daughter.

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Kim told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.”